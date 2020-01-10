2020 Art Walks

Visitors to Addington Gallery during a busy fall opening night

By CGN Staff

Art walks have long been popular, since they are an inviting and manageable way to visit galleries and art spaces, usually in a single evening.

In 2020 there are once again lots of local openings and open studio nights happening throughout the city, in the suburbs and beyond. Some events take place monthly and are named accordingly, while other events take place bi-monthly or quarterly. In every case it is good to check in with CGN or with individual organizations in advance of your visit in case a certain regular event happens to coincide with a holiday weekend, for instance.

2020, because of the leap year (and a presidential election year! And a summer olympics year!) means that some dates which normally would be 'First Friday' are actually on the Second Friday, which is why it's so important to check the CGN calendar before heading out. Some date change-ups to note: galleries are mostly closed on Friday, January 3 and opening instead on January 10; the same goes for being closed July 3 but opening July 10; closed September 4 but opening on September 11, and so on!

With galleries not quite as geographically concentrated as they once were, openings are sometimes spread out too, which can actually makes seeing all the shows a little easier, since you can have your pick of new shows on any given weekend throughout the year. Go to one district one evening and then to another one the following weekend. When there are clusters of openings happening, CGN will often share previews so you know what not to miss.

Check out our updated list of regularly occurring walks and open houses below, and plan ahead to enjoy a night (or Saturday morning) out with art. Events are listed in order of when they take place (First Friday, 2nd Friday, 3rd Friday, Saturdays, Monthly, Quarterly and so on) and they take place all over: Chicago, the suburbs and beyond.

–

CHICAGO



• Flat Iron – First Fridays

6–10pm. 1579 N. Milwaukee

Wickerparkbucktown.com

• River North Friday Openings

5–8pm. New shows generally open Jan 10, Mar 6, May 1, Jul 10, Sept 11, Nov 6

CGN District Calendar



• Chicago Arts District – 2nd Fridays

6–10pm. S. Halsted/18th St. (Pilsen East)

Chicagoartsdistrict.org



• Fine Arts Building – 2nd Fridays

5–9pm. 410 S. Michigan

Fineartsbuildingstudios.com

• Bridgeport Art Center – 3rd Fridays

Open Studios, 7–10pm

1200 W. 35th St.

Bridgeportart.com



• Bronzeville Arts District Trolley Tour

3rd Fridays, June–September

Bronzevilleartdistrict.com

• Zhou B Art Center – 3rd Fridays

7–10pm. 1029 W. 35th St.

Zhoubartcenter.com



• River North Design District Gallery Walk

Friday, September 11.

Select showrooms and galleries

Rivernorthdesigndistrict.com

Gallery nights, like Evanston Made’s member mixers, are an ideal way to gather with friends to see art, to meet artists and to tour creative neighborhoods

SUBURBS

• First Saturdays and Evanston Made

Check website for dates and times.

Open studios and more on Chicago’s North Shore.

Evanstonmade.org

• Oak Park Arts District (OPAD) – 3rd Fridays

6–10pm. On Harrison St.

Oakparkartsdistrict.com





MILWAUKEE



• Gallery Night and Day MKE

Milwaukee, WI – Historic Third Ward

Jan 17–18, April 17–18, July 17–18, October 16–17.

gallerynightmke.com