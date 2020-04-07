Creative Digital Outreach From Local Art Spaces During COVID-19: Part II

A new mural by Karl Jahnke will be unveiled at Chicago Truborn Saturday, April 4 – safe to view from the street, behind glass

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Since we posted on March 30 about our art community's many new ways to continue to share art while places and spaces are physically closed, we can barely keep up with the offerings that are coming online daily.

Galleries are installing shows and gearing up for virtual opening nights this weekend, while others have completed virtual walk-throughs so you can still feel like you're in the gallery. Some spaces are showcasing artists working solo, while others are hosting live broadcasts.

For those in the art industry looking for a chance to share and learn from best practices of their colleagues, there are some helpful webinars coming up this month that will cover timely marketing information as well as online innovation tips. We will share those soon.

Here for you are just some of our favorite programs of the past couple days. We will keep sharing creative COVID-19 work-arounds from our dealer and artist friends as we see them. All of them deserve your attention and support!

Have a look, and be sure to connect with them directly.

Stay home, and stay healthy!

#artwillgetyouthroughthis

Chicago Truborn – Virtual Opening

If you've been to Chicago Truborn anytime in the last 6 years, chances are you've seen Karl Jahnke's work. From dark surrealism to portraits, animals, and still life - his work is largely characterized by a highly recognizable quality unique to his artistry. The gallery says it was quite an easy decision to provide this platform for Karl to debut his first solo show in the city of Chicago. And yes, there will be chickens!! Expect a wide range of price points to accommodate collectors at all levels - from mini's to larger works, framed and unframed. As always, two new window installations will debut the night of the opening.



SATURDAY at 6 pm, just as the gallery would do for any other opening, they will unveil Karl's murals to the world. They share, "At this incredibly unique time in history... Being able to share these murals SAFELY - through the glass, to the people who pass these windows everyday on Chicago Ave...It brings a new sense of purpose to what we do. Further driving home what we already knew... #artIsEssential "

Vertical Gallery – Virtual Anniversary Opening

The gallery will present work from Stikki Peaches for their 7-Year Anniversary Group Show. You are invited to email them to be added to the digital collector’s preview. The show officially opens April 4th with a live virtual gallery exhibition, and digital collectors previews are being made available. More photos and details to come in the next few days. The exhibition runs through May

Hilton | Asmus – Live Broadcasts

Since the gallery had to postpone their scheduled series of exhibitions this spring, we decided to bring people a special opportunity to meet artists and experts in the various fields of art, live, in their own homes, up close and personal, and launch HILTON| ASMUS LIVEbroadcast series.

They begin with National Geographic photographer, and TED TALK favorite Paul Nicklen and National Geographic Woman of Impact & She's Mercedes spokesperson, Cristina Mittermeier. The official opening of their exhibition, ORIGINS was to be April 2nd & 3rd.

Jean Albano Gallery – Online Opening

A show of new work by Lee Grantham was due to open Friday, April 3, but instead you are invited to join the gallery online. Many of his new and exciting works are available on the gallery's website. An official opening will follow in, they hope, the not too far future.

Roger Brown: Hyperframe

Kavi Gupta Gallery – Walk Through

The gallery is sharing a virtual exhibition tour of their current show Roger Brown: Hyperframe and granting everyone access to viewing the show in as many ways as possible as we continue to expand our digital outreach. They let us know that with the world in such a crisis art is of extreme importance now more than ever.

Tour the show here.

PATRON – Walk Through

PATRON's Partings, Swaying to the Moon, a solo exhibition with Brooklyn-based artist Kaveri Raina is viewable on Vimeo. Because of the gallery's temporary closure to the public, due to COVID-19, the exhibition is extended through the end of April. You are invited you to scroll for more installation images, press coverage of the exhibition, and an interview between Sangram Majumdar and Kaveri Raina.

Tour the show here.

MCA – Commons Online

The MCA is temporarily closed, however, creativity is not canceled! The museum would like to share some creative ways to stay connected virtually during this time and says, "Let's take risks with our imagination rather than our health." The Commons Online is a digital extension of the MCA's second-floor community space—this is a place to foster social belonging during social distancing. Join us for events, discussions, and creative content every day.