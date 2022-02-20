River North's New Year Gallery Walk is Friday, January 7th

By CGN Staff

A handful of River North Gallery spaces are organizing to host their traditional early January gallery walk on Friday, January 7 from 5-8pm. Afterward, walk attendees are invited to enjoy cocktails and al fresco dining at River North's modern Greek restaurant Avli at the corner of Wells and Huron or sample home made Italian fare at Torchino Pasta Bar on Wells.

Gallery owners invite collectors and visitors to the city on self-guided tour of spaces located along Huron, Superior, and Wells Streets, while meeting artists, curators, and gallery staff.

The River North Gallery Walk is free and open to the public. Maps are available at Addington Gallery (704 N Wells St.)

Expect masking and other COVID-protocols to be in place.

Saturday Morning Tour

There is also a monthly free Saturday morning gallery tour taking place the following day, January 8, at 11am. Details and Rsvp here.



Participating galleries:

Addington Gallery

Jean Albano

Gallery Victor Armendariz

Carl Hammer Gallery

Rosenthal Fine Art

Vale Craft Gallery

Zg Gallery