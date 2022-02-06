Talks This Week: February 2 - 7

Lecture in Photography: Zora J Murff

Wednesday, February 2, 6 – 7 pm

Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)

Zora J Murff is an Assistant Professor of Art at the University of Arkansas. Murff uses his practice to highlight intersections between systemic social issues and the cultural construct of race. He has published books with Aint-Bad Editions and Kris Graves Projects, and his most recent monograph, At No Point In Between (Dais Books) was a winner of the Lucie Foundation Photo Book Awards. His work is currently on view in American Epidemic: Guns in the United States.

Museum Subjectivities Panel

Thursday, February 3, 1 – 2 pm

DePaul University Art Museum (DPAM)

Museum professionals from different Latin American institutions in Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, and Colombia will speak about long-term relationships that open up ways for subjective and collective transformation. Our panelists include Ticio Escobar, Soledad García Saavedra, William Alfonso López Rosas, Johanna Palmeyro, with moderator Eva Marxen. The virtual event will be in Spanish with simultaneous translation into English by Alejo Magariños.

COMMONground: A Collaboration with Poetry Ireland (Online)

Saturday, February 5, 1 – 2 pm

Poetry Foundation

This inaugural online event will probe topics of struggle, motherhood, and the complexities of honouring the past while raising the future. Teri and Doireann will discuss the impact these themes have had on their recent work, and with readings from their highly praised collections, will illuminate those places where their approaches and experiences converge and diverge.

Opening Reception for the exhibition Who Do We Say We Are? Irish Art 1922 | 2022

Opening: Saturday, February 5, 1 – 3 pm

Snite Museum of Art

There will be a program in the Galleries beginning at 2:30 p.m. with a talk by the exhibition curator, Cheryl Snay; a reading by poet Julie Morrissy (as a prelude to her readingon February 25); and a performance by concertina player Shannon Dunne.

Houses of Tomorrow Exhibition Introduction

Monday, February 7, 7 – 8 pm

Elmhurst Art Museum

At Elmhurst Public Library and virtual

During this sneak peek presentation, participants will hear a survey introduction to the exhibition including how the original glass-walled “House of Tomorrow” at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair led to breakthroughs in architecture and solar power, and consider the possibilities and limitations of “green” buildings.