This Spring's Art Parties and Benefits

from ChiArts Kerfuffle!

This spring and summer there are openings to attend and art fairs to wander, but this season of reopening also means the return of parties that benefit your favorite arts groups and causes. Many area arts organizations and institutions moved mountains to keep their valuable programs going throughout the pandemic. Now they're asking for your support while you can also join in the fun. There are lots of events planned that will make supporting good causes reason to celebrate and to catch up with fellow art lovers in person.

Check out the full list of benefits and galas here - updated regularly!

– CGN

Common Thread: 2022 Spring Benefit

Friday, April 29

Benefitting The Art Center Highland Park

TACHP's annual spring benefit is first and foremost a showcase to celebrate 62+ years as the premier home of arts and culture on the North Shore. It also has the added purpose of raising potentially 10% of the organization’s income for the year.

This year’s event, Common Thread, is a return to live celebrations. Along with a fashion show, passed food, cocktails, and the return of DJ Tess handling the music, it will include the opening of the exhibit, Fiber-Fashion-Feminism, featuring fiber artists Maria Pinto, Laura Morrison, Ginny Sykes, Nirmal Raja, Yana Schnitzler, Katrin Schnabl, Marty Ornish, Nneka Kai and Jennifer Markowitz.

arTEA Party

Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1

Benefitting Evanston Art Center

A fundraiser for the Evanston Art Center will consist of donated handmade mugs by local artists and EAC students with local refreshments. Each ticket holder will receive their choice of donated mug and refreshments from local businesses.

There will be handmade one-of-a-kind works from over 20 local artists for sale on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Works include paintings, drawings, jewelry, ceramics, and mixed media.

25th Annual Art in Wilder Park

Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1

Benefitting Elmhurst Art Museum

Elmhurst Art Museum and RGL Marketing for the Arts partner to host joint 25th anniversary celebrations for the 2022 edition of Art in Wilder Park, which will feature over 100 Midwest artists, along with events and exhibitions at the Elmhurst Art Museum. Both days (April 30 & May 1) are presented in festival style with one of a kind Art, Food Vendors, and Kid’s Court activities including hands-on activities for families hosted by various community organizations

ChiArts Foundation's Annual Benefit – KERFUFFLE! 2022

Tuesday, May 3

Benefitting ChiArts – The Chicago High School for the Arts

The ChiArts Foundation’s spring benefit and presentation Kerfuffle! raises funds to support The Chicago High School for the Arts’ tuition-free, pre- professional arts conservatories, serving 600 students form all of Chicago’s 50 wards.

Celebrate ChiArts’ five conservatories with performances, artwork, poetry stations, and more. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner, and opportunities to explore various performance exhibits throughout one of Chicago’s most unique venues, Epiphany Center for the Arts in the West Loop.

Crystal Ball

Saturday, May 14

Benefitting Chicago Art Department

CAD is proud to announce the return of the Crystal Ball, celebrating the Magic of Community. CAD will recognize its 18th year as a non-profit arts organization, with a mission to provide space and resources for socially minded artists to grow their practice while questioning the city we live in.

The event will bring together CAD resident artists, partners, and supporters to celebrate in-person for the first time since 2019, including alumni artists who will showcase work in a Silent Auction. The event will also feature artist interventions that celebrate bright futures through live tarot, crystal gazing, and magic. The space will be transformed into a magical oasis by CAD Resident artist and Crystal Ball Curator, Jane Georges, who will be creating immersive experiences for guests to enjoy. On display in CAD’s Main Gallery will be Everything Must Go, an exhibition featuring the works of Chicago-based multidisciplinary artist Jeffrey Michael Austin, best known for their uncanny and illusory sculptural installations.

ArtEdge Gala: Nick Cave: The Color Is

Saturday, May 21

Benefitting the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) and taking place at the DuSable Museum of African American History Roundhouse

ArtEdge, Chicago’s premier gala, builds upon the MCA’s legacy of unforgettable events dedicated to celebrating contemporary art in Chicago. In 2022 the MCA celebrates renowned artist Nick Cave and the highly anticipated debut performance of The Color Is at the DuSable Museum of African American History Roundhouse. Presented on the occasion of the MCA exhibition Nick Cave: Forothermore, The Color Is features original fashion design, dance choreography, and a one-night performance by legendary Labelle.

Proceeds from this event will support the MCA’s collaborative efforts to provide a platform for living artists, in pursuit of a creative and diverse future.

DARKROOM

Thursday, June 2

Benefitting the Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)

DARKROOM is the Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago's (MoCP) annual benefit auction and party, which will be held at the Columbia College Chicago Student Center, 754 S. Wabash.



Photography enthusiasts will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music while perusing auction items by celebrated contemporary artists, including work by Alec Soth, Dawit Petros, Alice Hargrave, Natalie Krick, Zora J Murff, Bob Thall, Dave Jordano, Doug Fogelson, and more. The benefit auction, which is presented by Sotheby’s, will remain open online for a week following the event.



Longtime MoCP supporters Lawrence K. and Maxine Snider will be honored during the evening for their contributions to the museum.

Visionary Ball

Thursday, June 2

Benefitting Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art

Intuit's Visionary Ball at Salvage One, 1840 W. Hubbard Street, unites the worldwide community of artists, art appreciators and advocates for Intuit. All proceeds support the museum’s ability to offer accessible outsider art exhibitions and programs to students, teachers and audiences around the world.

The cocktail event will be hybrid: in-person celebrations will take place at Salvage One in Chicago, which is an indoor and outdoor venue and antique store; friends from afar can participate in the livestreamed 30-minute program beginning at 7 p.m. central on Zoom. ﻿

2022 ArtBash: Starry Night

Saturday, June 25

Benefitting Lubeznik Center for the Arts.

Taking place at the Bluechip Casino Hotel Spa

Join Lubeznik Center for the Arts and our emcee, Mary Ann Bergerson Ahern from NBC 5 News Chicago, as we reach for the stars and help support our mission of integrating art, education and community to provide access to compelling exhibitions and programs that explore contemporary ideas. Your support ensures everyone has access to the arts!

Cocktails & dinner • Silent auction • Dancing

No black tie –Keep it casual and wear something that sparkles like the stars in the night sky!