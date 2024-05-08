Anticipating a Season of Art: Five to Talk to – Edra Soto

This spring and summer there will be art fairs, new gallery and museum exhibitions and many creative endeavors taking place.the Art world figures working hard behind the scenes give us so much to look forward to, and we spoke to five art community leaders about what they’re excited about now and looking forward to next.

The following preview is one of five that appear in our spring/summer 2024 magazine. To receive a copy of the print edition click here.

Photo credit: Steph Murray

Edra Soto – Artist

“2024 will be a year to remember. I continue to travel and develop new projects. I will be in Mexico for the first time, as part of the Lit & Luz Festival, with presentations in Museo Universitario del Chopo and SOMA. As a 3Arts Lucas Artist Fellow, I will be in residency at the Montalvo Arts Center in California. Another longer term residency takes place in Kohler, Wisconsin. In commemoration of 50 years of the Kohler Co.’s Arts/Industry program, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center has organized a series of exhibitions featuring residency alumni. I also look forward to Widening the Lens: Photography, Ecology, and the Contemporary Landscape at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburg, opening May 11, and Diasporic Collage: Puerto Rico and The Survival of a People at the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum in East Lansing, Michigan, opening August 31. Both exhibitions will travel nationally.

Solo exhibitions are planned for the ICA at Maine College of Art & Design and at Morgan Lehman Gallery in New York. But I am most excited about a commission of my ongoing project “Graft” as part of the Public Art Fund 2024 exhibition program at the Doris C. Freedman Plaza in Central Park, New York, opening September 5th.”

