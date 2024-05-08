Anticipating a Season of Art: Five to Talk to – Jonathan Higgins, Manneken Press

This spring and summer there will be art fairs, new gallery and museum exhibitions and many creative endeavors taking place.the Art world figures working hard behind the scenes give us so much to look forward to, and we spoke to five art community leaders about what they’re excited about now and looking forward to next.

The following preview is one of five that appear in our spring/summer 2024 magazine. To receive a copy of the print edition click here.

Jonathan Higgins – Manneken Press

“2024 marks Manneken’s 24th year as an independent fine print publisher, and it is shaping up to be a busy and exciting one. We kicked off the year by exhibiting in the International Fine Print Dealers Association’s spectacular Print Fair, which took place in February at New York City’s iconic Park Avenue Armory. We are also releasing our first published prints of 2024 – a suite of three color aquatints by Matt Magee which mix taxonomy with minimalism, and our online exhibition series on Artsy continueswith a new show - “Infinite Guile” - featuring ethereal, abstract monotypes by Sarah Smelser, inspired by her travels in Greece.

We just came back from EXPO CHICAGO where we showcased new and recent prints by a diverse range of artists, including Chicago favorites Richard Hull, Anna Kunz and Judy Ledgerwood, all published by Manneken Press. Looking ahead, we will be hosting NYC-based painter Jason Karolak, an SAIC alum, in our Bloomington studio where he will begin work on a new group of etchings. Stay tuned for our additional projects as the year progresses.”

#

Read 5 to Talk to with:

Edra Soto – Artist

Kimberly Oliva – Oliva Gallery, and Alma Fine Art & Interiors

Claudine Ise – Goldfinch

Aron Packer - Potter & Potter Auctions