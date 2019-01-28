In the News: Updates from the CGN Art Community Vol. 4

Below is CGN's summary of end of 2018 / early 2019 art community news and updates.

To send us your news email us.

• Anniversaries

• Carl Hammer Gallery turns 40 in 2019! Special exhibition plans for the fall will be forthcoming.

• Thomas Masters Gallery marked 25 years this past fall. The gallery has been located in Old Town since its founding.

• Filter Photo celebrates its 10th anniversary, and the 11th Filter Photo Festival, in fall 2019.

• Water Street Studios in Batavia marks 10 years as well in 2019. They will host a 10 Year Anniversary Celebration on Friday, September 13, 2019.

• Gallery Updates

• Printworks Gallery in River North closed its doors at the end of 2018 after more than 35 years on Superior Street. Co-founder Bob Hiebert wrote a letter to friends that said, "As some of you may have already heard, that for personal and family reasons, Printworks Gallery will close at the end of 2018. It’s been a great run, but all good things do come to an end. A big thanks to everyone for your support, encouragement and friendship." Hiebert founded the much loved space with Sidney Block, who died at 91 in late 2015.

• Galerie Waterton, a neighbor of Printworks at 311 W Superior, closed its doors in October. Owner Francois Grossas said he plans to make a change to his gallery operation in 2019 and that he will announce new plans hopefully this year.

• After more than three decades in Chicago, Martha Schneider of Schneider Gallery will continue her legacy in 2019 as a private dealer focusing on photography. The gallery has been located in River North for more than 30 years, presenting more than 150 exhibitions. Martha will continue to work with artists on special projects and is now also available for private client consultations. The River North space at 770 N LaSalle opens a final exhibition on January 11 featuring photography by Whit Forrester. A closing sale and reception takes place Friday, March 8, 5–7:30pm

• Weinberg/Newton will be moving locations in June 2019. The final exhibition in the current River North space runs from January 18 to April 13. The first exhibition in the new, still to-be-announced space will open in September 2019.

• Catherine Edelman Gallery announced in 2018 its plans to move to a new space in West Town, and now the official opening date will take place this spring. Two final exhibitions in the River North space open Friday, January 11; one features CEG artists and one showcases work by photographer Michael Kenna.

• Pagoda Red closed up its Winnetka and Fulton Market locations last year and moved to their 15,000 sq. ft. Chicago bow-truss warehouse near the north branch of the Chicago River. The new rough luxe gallery and studio offers a more up-close experience with all the objects owner Betsy Nathan has collected over 20+ years. With the consolidation comes a greater online reach, as they build beyond brick and mortar. Clients may enjoy the newest arrivals online at pagodared.com and read the stories of favorite artists & designers on their blog.

• Corbett vs Dempsey has just moved from N. Ashland Ave. to the Kinzie Corridor at 2156 West Fulton St.

• The Golden Triangle has opened a sister store, Golden Triangle Hang Dong (Thailand). The store officially launches in January of 2019 and will showcase a global collection of antiques, vintage furniture and contemporary art. GTHD is located 10 minutes south of Chiang Mai International Airport in the famous art and handicrafts district of Hang Dong.

• CGN Welcomes

We are thrilled to have 19 new spaces in our 2019 CGN Arts Guide (shipping from the printer now!)

The Art Center Highland Park

Arts of Life

Chicago Truborn

The Compassion Factory

Melanee Cooper Gallery

Eat Paint Studio

Goldfinch

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

Les Enluminures

Alan Koppel Gallery

Monique Meloche Gallery

Oliva Gallery

One After 909

Sarah Raskey Fine Art

Spudnik Press Cooperative

Gallery Studio Oh!

Tarble Arts Center

Wantoot Gallery

Water Street Studios

• Awards and Grants

• Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC) announced in October 2018 the SPARK Microgrant: a new, unrestricted award opportunity for emerging Chicago-based visual artists who identify as ALAANA (Asian, Latinx, Arab, African diaspora or Native), an artist with a disability, or as a self-taught or informally trained artist who is striving to make their art practice a primary vocation. This program reaffirms CAC’s commitment to emerging artists of Chicago and demonstrates the organization’s desire to directly address the historical barriers that have prevented the arts in this city from reflecting the demographic of diverse makers that call it home.

• The Smart Museum at the Univ. of Chicago and Gallery 400 at UIC both won $50,000 Joyce Awards The annual grants from Chicago’s Joyce Foundation create new works reflecting and engaging multi-cultural communities. Smart Museum will commissions artist Emmanuel Pratt and Perry Ave. Commons youth to build an exhibit at an abandoned house there. Gallery 400 collaborates with playwright Adela Goldbardto stage The Last Judgment and a pyrotechnic performance in the Little Village neighborhood

• Other News

• SOFA Chicago announced that Donna Davies is stepping down as Group Show Director. The SOFA group shared "We are excited for her to start this next chapter in her career; however, her professionalism, knowledge and graciousness will be missed. We are extremely thankful for the years of leadership Donna has contributed to our art fairs and wish her the best in her new endeavor."

• EXPO CHICAGO announced Stephanie Cristello as Artistic Director, Kathleen Rapp as Managing Director – VIP Relations, and Jeff Rhodes as Managing Director – Operations & Exhibitor Relations. EXPO also named Naima J. Keith, Deputy Director and Chief Curator at The California African American Museum (CAAM) and Co-Artistic Director of Prospect.5 as the Curator for EXPO CHICAGO’s 2019 EXPOSURE section. The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations from galleries eight years and younger.

• Hindman LLC announced this month that it has acquired auction houses Leslie Hindman Auctioneers and Cowan's Auctions. The new venture brings together two of American auction firms, uniting a nationwide network of specialists and resources. Leslie Hindman founded Leslie Hindman Auctioneers in 1982 in Chicago. Wes Cowan founded Cowan's Auctions in 1995 in Cincinnati. Both will remain intimately involved in developing the strategy and vision of Hindman LLC where Leslie Hindman will serve on the Board as Co-Chair and Wes Cowan as Vice Chair. Hindman LLC will create one of the largest auction firms in America with its combined expertise and footprint. It will be led by CEO Thomas Galbraith, who will work closely with senior leadership at both companies to oversee the collaboration.