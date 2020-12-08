CGN's 2020 News Highlights

As 2020 comes to a close, we wanted to share some of CGN's top interviews, features and announcements from this past year. Despite closing out the season in a totally altered place compared to where we were one year ago, we are proud of our 2020 coverage of the many artists, collectors, dealers and other community members we spotlighted during this challenging and changing time.

While the start of 2020 was filled with our usual exhibition previews and big announcements, by March we shifted to sharing news about area closings and event postponements, while highlighting the explosion of digital initiatives and virtual programming on offer from everyone from small galleries to larger museums.

We profiled some of Chicago's most prolific and interesting artists and designers, and we highlighted a couple of very special art collectors and their collections.

Below is a chronological summary of 2020's CGN features. You can read all the news of this past year here.

Thank you all as always for your vital support of CGN and its mission. We look forward to sharing even more news and events with you in 2021.

Want to travel back further in time? Read our 2019 wrap-up here.

– Ginny Van Alyea, CGN Publisher

Art On the Wall: A Large-Scale Commission Takes William Conger to New Heights – January 2020

Publisher's Letter: Living a Post-Openings Art Scene – March 2020

Vertical Gallery's Digital Embrace: How Patrick Hull Sees Art Online Long Term – May 2020

Ebony G. Patterson: The Interactivity of Visual Appeal – May 2020

Art Dealer Ann Nathan: The Perpetual Collector – May 2020

Yvette Mayorga: Artistic Confections Add New Layers to Art History – August 2020

A Collector's Personal Focus: Discovering the Value of Engagement – September 2020

EXPO CHICAGO’s Tony Karman on Fall Without a Fair – September 2020

Mirror, Mirror on the Gallery Wall: After This Year, Who Can Predict 2021? – September 2020

Lee Bey: Illuminating The South Side's Overlooked Beauty – September 2020

Patty Carroll: Investigating Domesticity – October 2020