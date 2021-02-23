New Year, New Art Under $1,000

By CGN STAFF

At home (more than usual) this past weekend, we spent some time on chicagogallerynews.com dreaming of warmer days and looking for affordable art to bring to any home, large or small. So here we are introducing the next part of CGN's affordable art series, featuring a small selection of art works priced below $1,000. Next week we will share a post about works priced under $5,000. Of course there is always art available at a wide range of price points.

Anecdotally we've heard from several local dealers that during the past few months, despite major industry challenges, new and returning collectors have come to galleries eager to buy art because they have either moved to a larger home or they're looking for unique ways to spruce up an existing space – just what we love to hear!

Galleries are still open by appointment for visits and pick-ups. If you make a purchase online check to see about shipping times and dates.

Remember, when you purchase a work of art, you are supporting artists and the galleries that represent them!

Some art buying tips and pricing reminders to keep in mind:

• There are many factors that go into pricing art, such as the medium (photography and prints vs paintings), the quantity available (in an edition of 25 or a unique work) as well as the reputation of and career stage of the artist (a young, emerging artist vs a contemporary master)

• Not all prices are marked when you visit a gallery exhibition or art fair. But that does not mean that you cannot ask for a price, and maybe even discuss a (be reasonable!) discount.

• Payment plans are often available. Ask before you buy what the options are.

• Explore on your own, and don't hesitate to contact a gallery or artist to get a conversation started.

• Use CGN as your guide to learn when shows are happening where and then get out there and look for yourself!

Alex Senna – Vertical Gallery

Mirror, 2017, Acrylic on canvas, 18 x 24 in.

$1,000

Via Widewalls: "São Paulo based street artist Alex Senna beautifies cities worldwide with his warm and endearing black and white murals. This Brazilian artist, illustrator and advertising art director, whose life is all about drawing, art and graffiti, is a huge contemporary name on the Brazilian urban art scene."

Holly Cahill – Goldfinch

At the Seams, Ink, watercolor, and graphite on paper, 22.5 x 22.5 in

$600

Cahill is one of several artists at Goldfinch who are part of the gallery's Flatfiles Program, which aims to make original contemporary artworks available to a wider audience. It encompasses painting, drawing, collage, prints, photographs, mixed media pieces and any other flat work that can be housed in the drawers of their flatfile cabinet, the vast majority of which are priced at $1,500 or below — and many can be acquired for less than $500. Works in the Flatfiles can be viewed online or by advanced appointment at the Gallery.

Karen Perl – Hofheimer Gallery

Afterlife, Oil on Wood, 12” x 12”

$775

Perl's muted local landscape paintings give viewers a – perhaps now familiar – look at what Chicago's streets look like when they are empty. The focus is on broad spaces and architectural elements – walls, windows, traffic and street fixtures, often punctuated by slim dogs seated or waiting for their companion.

Sandra Yagi – Bert Green Fine Art

Illuminated Movie Monster: Godzilla, 2018, Watercolor, acrylic, gouache and ink on Arches paper, 9.25 x 7” (Framed size 14 x 12”)

$1,000

Sandra Yagi's Illuminated Movie Monsters are inspired by medieval illuminated manuscripts, which are hand-made, jewel-like book pages that celebrate and educate the reader with the important cultural issues of their time. She has chosen Hollywood movie monsters as her subjects for these stand-alone pages, with a wink and a nod to history and to popular culture.

Jason Hackenwerth – Springboard Arts

Maryanne In Bloom, 24 × 20 ″, Oil on canvas, 2020

$380

Springboard Arts opened in Wicker Park in late 2020. In addition to hosting in-person exhibitions, they launched an online gallery and store, which makes it easy to discover original, local art available in many price ranges.