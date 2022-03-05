Previews

New Exhibitions Start March 3 - 5 (Part I)

Beautiful Diaspora / You Are Not the Lesser Part

Exhibition begins March 3

Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)

 

 

 

 

 

LENS 2022

Opening: Saturday, March 5, 3 – 7 pm

Perspective Photo Gallery

 

 

 

 

Clarissa Bonet: Chasing Light

Opening: Friday, March 4, 5 – 7:30 pm

Catherine Edelman Gallery

 

 

 

 

 

LatinXAmerican

Opening: Friday, March 4, 5 – 8 pm

Lubeznik Center for the Arts

 

 

 

 

 

Peter Batchelder and Leya Evelyn: Color Space

Opening: Friday, March 4, 5 – 7 pm

Lily Pad | West

 

 

 

 

 

Family Resemblance: The Evolution Of Chicago Style Graffiti

Opening: Friday, March 4, 6 – 9 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

 

Art Aquatic

Opening: Friday, March 4, 5 – 8 pm

Vale Craft Gallery

 

 

 

 

All Terrain: Landscape Explorations

Exhibition begins March 4

Addington Gallery

 

 

