CGN's Collectors: A Recap of Collector Interviews
By GINNY VAN ALYEA
CGN has been interviewing art collectors for well over a decade. To date we have profiled over 30 collections in print.
When CGN was founded in 1982, it was created as a resource for collectors and a guide to area gallery openings. Over time CGN has evolved to be a resource for many players in the art world and beyond. After CGN Publisher Ginny Van Alyea took over from founder Natalie van Straaten in 2007, we began to conduct a series of interviews with many art community leaders, from dealers and artists to curators and local collectors. Some collectors have professional lives unaffiliated with the art world, while others see collecting as a natural extension of a profession they love. A few are anonymous. All have art collections that are lovingly built and cared for, and we are grateful for their generosity and candor.
By building a catalog of collection profiles, we aimed to share the range of collecting experiences, practices and focuses, hopefully inspiring others to build their own art collections in their own unique way.
You can read past interviews on chicagogallerynews.com any time, but we wanted to gather our collector profiles in one place and encourage you to revisit each one or read them all for the first time. These collections are proof of Chicago's deep, rich, long collecting history, and CGN's interviews are a means of recording that history for generations to come.
2012
Collector Conversations: Deone Jackman
Collector Profile: Marilyn + Larry Fields
2013
Collector Profile: Anne and Mark Siebert
Collector Profile: An Eye for the Outsider
2014
Collector profile: Eileen and Peter Broido
Collector Profile: Janis Kanter and Tom McCormick
Collector Profile: Linda and Paul Gotskind
2015
Carlos Martinez: A Classic Setting for Eclectic Art
Ellen and Richard Sandor’s Art Obsession
Helen Zell’s Old Fashioned Approach to Collecting Contemporary Art
2016
An Art World Figure: Howard Tullman
Nancy and Bob Mollers: Down-to-Earth Collectors
Collector Jason Pickleman’s Creative Life
2017
Young Couple Eyes Chicago’s Future: Jessica and Tim Canning
Sally Schwartz: In Search of the Eclectic
The Personal Art of Collecting: Christopher Slapak and Michael Robertson
Collector Irving Stenn Jr.: A Lifetime of Relationships Through Art
Seth Stolbun: Today's Collector
2018
Building a Home for Art: Reviving an Industrial Space in Ravenswood – Brian Westphal and Michael McVickar
Collecting Stories: Sebastian Campos' Artistic Admiration
2019
Stewards of Art and History: The Expansive Collection of Lee Wesley and Vicki Granacki
Collector Robert Buford: Embracing the Connectivity of Art
2020
Art Dealer Ann Nathan: The Perpetual Collector
Behind The Orange Door: The Thoma Art Foundation Builds a Collection to Share With the World
A Collector's Personal Focus: Discovering the Value of Engagement
2021
Stewards For Generations: The Neal Family's Influential Support for Black Artists
Vibrant Art Enlivens a Home: Collectors Gary Metzner and Scott Johnson
2022
Chris Craft: A Collector Discovers Friends and History Through Art
2023
The Art Dealer as Collector and Connector: William Lieberman
Building a Next Gen Collection: Zach Smith
2024
A Living Collection: Sundeep Mullangi and Trissa Babrowski Support Their City Through Art
Nurturing a Garden of Art: Michelle Edwards Tends to Her Collection