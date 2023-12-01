Part II: CGN's Art-Filled Holiday Events and Sales

By CGN Staff

The holiday season is upon us, and there are many ways to add some art and creativity to your gift-giving this year. Below is a round-up of some unique sources to take advantage of while also supporting local galleries and museums.

Read Part I: CGN's Art-Filled Holiday Events and Sales

• Artisan Gift Sale Christmastime at Fine Line

Opening: Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 6 – 9 pm

Nov 30 – Dec 5, 2023

Kavanagh Gallery at Fine Line Creative Arts Center

The Artisan Gift Sale at Fine Line Creative Arts Center opens Thursday, November 30, at 6 pm. There will be holiday decorations, pottery, hats, scarves, pictures, jewelry, cards and much more for sale. This year over 70 artists are participating in this fantastic one-stop holiday shopping experience. This event runs for six days and is set up throughout Fine Line's Kavanagh Gallery and adjoining studio. The space will have a fantastic range of items to suit all budgets. No matter who you are shopping for you are bound to find something for everyone on your list at this year’s Artisan Gift Sale.

• The Intuit Store: Opening Weekend Celebration

Friday, Dec 1, 2023 6 – 8 pm

Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art

The Intuit Store will host its opening weekend celebration in tandem with West Town's December First Friday and Sip & Shop happy hours! Shoppers are invited to peruse the store's varied art products created by self-taught artists. Shop during opening weekend celebration and receive 20% off your purchase!

• Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art Winter Makers Market

Dec 2 – 3, 2023

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)

This December UIMA hosts their third Maker’s Market for creators of all backgrounds, experience levels & mediums.

This market will platform emerging & established creators to sell their work, grow their business, and join our community. It will be a celebration of all the forms that art takes!

• Driehaus Santa Saturday

Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 8:45 am – 2 pm

Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Join Santa in our Front Parlor, share your Christmas wish list, and take selfies with jolly old St. Nick. This magical, family-friendly event will fill up fast so make sure to book early.

Time slots are 15 minutes each. The first begins at 8:45 am and the last one is at 1:45 pm. There will be no Santa visits between 10:15-10:30 and 11:30-12:00pm so Santa can feed his reindeer.

Time slots are 15 minutes each. The first begins at 8:45 am and the last one is at 1:45 pm. There will be no Santa visits between 10:15-10:30 and 11:30-12:00pm so Santa can feed his reindeer.

Tickets

The museum is also holding several pop-up concerts in December.

• First Look: 2023 Fine Print Party

Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023 6 – 8 pm

Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)

Join us on Tuesday, December 5 from 6-8 pm at MoCP for First Look: 2023 Fine Print Party!

Printed especially for MoCP by some of the most innovative photographers working today, the sale of editioned Fine Prints directly supports artistic and educational programs. Join MoCP’s Museum Council and staff, artists, and photography enthusiasts for a public unveiling of four new prints by Marshall Brown, Shannon Bool, Jess T. Dugan, and Tom Jones at First Look.

Each of the artists will have their specific artwork added to MoCP’s permanent collection through the Fine Print program. This year’s prints, along with some editions from previous years, will be available for sale at the event. You can also view and purchase previous editions by more than 70 artists, at shop.mocp.org/collections/fine-prints.

Early bird ticket(s) $35; $45 at the door. Click on this link to purchase your tickets.

• Little, but Bold! Holiday Salon Exhibit of small Works

Opening: Saturday, Dec 9, 2023 6 – 9 pm

On view through Jan 26, 2024

Chicago Sculpture International (CSI)

Little, but BOLD! Is in celebration of all things unmonumental. Often flying under the radar, small things have the special ability to bridge private and public spaces. Within the sculpture field, there has been a projected narrative that bigger is better. We are here to assert that small things can hold the same importance as the largest monument.

• Winter Walk, Empty Bowls, Holiday Party

Saturday, Dec 9, 2023 3 – 8 pm

Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park

Spend time at theNate enjoying seeing the art in a new light (or less light but still lovely winter light) while also raising money for a good cause.

• Family Day: Holiday Party

Saturday, Dec 16, 2023 1 – 4 pm

Elmhurst Art Museum

The Elmhurst Art Museum’s annual Family Day: Holiday Party kicks off this year with hands-on art activities inspired by Picasso: Fifty Years Later, hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit from Santa. Families are invited to visit the exhibition and make holiday cards inspired by Picasso’s cubist techniques and colorful paintings.

Through Picasso: Fifty Years Later, the Elmhurst Art Museum is participating in the worldwide Picasso 1973-2023 Celebration, timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death in 1973.