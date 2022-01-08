2022: A Full Art Year in Real Life

Jason Pickleman

By CGN Staff

We are welcoming 2022 with open arms, as we eagerly, and safely, return to a majority of events being in-person. Below is a preview of the many events that will be taking place over the course of 2022, from international art fairs to gallery openings, walks, and more. We are also sharing some news about galleries that are new to CGN as well as those that have anniversaries to celebrate this year!

ART FAIRS

EXPO CHICAGO is back and returning to its place on the spring calendar, April 7–10, after taking place in September since 2012. The original Art Expo first took place in Chicago in May 1980. This year’s calendar change will shift much of the art world’s focus from September to April, with Chicago galleries planning their spring shows in accordance with the energy that comes along with the fair. Watch for lots of buzz.

The Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show is set for May 12–15, 2022 at the Merchandise Mart after two years off.

The 57th Street Art Fair is planning a return to in person as well, when they will finally celebrate their 75th anniversary in June at the Hyde Park fair.

As of press time, the end of 2021, we are still waiting to hear about dates and plans for Intersect Chicago (formerly SOFA) as well as The Other Art Fair (which did take place in 2021 but will switch venues in 2022).

WELCOMES

CGN’s annual list of galleries has tied a record in 2022. We are proud to share nearly 100 galleries, museums and art spaces in these pages this year, a testament to just how much art there is to see in our part of the country and to the resolve to keep making and showing art no matter the obstacles. We also have more Wisconsin spaces listed than ever. Pick a street, neighborhood, suburb or city within 100 miles, and CGN can direct you towards art to find.

We encourage you to read each listing’s program description and discover new spaces, artists and services, as well as revisit those who blazed trails early on. Each one is a small business or nonprofit dedicated to art, design and creativity, and there is something for everyone at every level in the art world.

Galleries and Art Services new to our '22 pages for the first time:

• Adams Appraisers

• Blue Moon Gallery

• Dragonfly Gallery & Creative Spaces

• Elephant Room Gallery

• ENGAGE Projects

• Graphic Conservation

• The Martin

• OS Projects

• Parkside Galleries

• Peterson Picture Company

• Pilsen Arts & Community House

• Racine Art Museum

• Rosenthal Fine Art

• Sculpture Milwaukee

• Stola Contemporary

• Tandem Press

• Wrightwood 659

‘22 ANNIVERSARIES

• Museum of Contemporary Art: 55 years

• Catherine Edelman Gallery: 35 years

• Carrie Secrist Gallery: 30 years

• Vale Craft: 30 years

• Woman Made Gallery: 30 years

• Elmhurst Art Museum: 25 years

• DOCUMENT: 10 years

• ENGAGE (formerly Aspect / Ratio): 10 years

• Gallery Victor Armendariz: 5 years

GOING BIG

• FLXST Contemporary is opening FLXST601 at Mana Contemporary in 2022

• Kavi Gupta Gallery expanded into the 1st floor at 835 W. Washington and opened a space in New Buffalo, MI

• Alan Koppel opened a suburban space in Glencoe

• Vertical Gallery opened Vertical Project Space at 2006 W. Chicago Ave.

OPENING RECEPTIONS

Opening night receptions have returned in area galleries. Some galleries now have longer, open house style hours, while others open for a couple of evening hours, hopefully with the artist present. Either way you can make a day or a night of it, taking a road trip or enjoying dinner after some openings. Keep in mind that many openings happen in district clusters, where and when possible, but most weekends there is an opening happening somewhere, so check Chicagogallerynews.com often to find out what’s newly on view.

Key Dates

The art world follows a seasonal rhythm, whether in Chicago or elsewhere. There are openings clustered around the beginning of the year in January, and then again in spring, then mid-summer, followed by September, and usually November. There is also a lot to see in alternative and artist run spaces at any given time as well.

Art Walks

Here are just a few area walks to check out – some are monthly, others quarterly or annually.

• River North Gallery Nights: January, July, September, November

• River North Design District Annual Gallery Walk in Early September

• Bridgeport Open Studios, 3rd Fridays, 7–10

• Gallery Night Milwaukee, Two nights, quarterly (Jan/Apr/Jul/Oct)

• Ravenswood Art Walk, September

• West Town Art Walk, late September