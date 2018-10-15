News from Around the Art World: October 15th, 2018

Theaster Gates Turning Shuttered School Into An Art Incubator In Grand Crossing

Renowned artist Theaster Gates is transforming a shuttered Grant Crossing school into an arts incubator — and renovations on the project are now underway.

Thanks in part to a $300,000 grant from from Gates’ Rebuild Foundation and JPMorgan Chase, the old St. Laurence Catholic elementary school building at 1353 E. 72nd St. is currently being rehabbed into a new home for South Side artisans and small business owners. If all goes well, the project will be complete by 2020.

By Lee Edwards, Block Club Chicago

Banksy Buyer Plans to Keep Shredded Painting

Sotheby’s said that the woman who won the $1.4 million Banksy painting that self-destructed after it was auctioned in London has decided to keep it.

The auction house said Thursday that Banksy’s authentication body, Pest Control, re-authenticated the 2006 graffiti-style artwork, “Girl With Balloon.” It has also been renamed “Love Is in the Bin” (2018)—an indication that the artist sees it as a new work.

The bidder who won it over the telephone last Friday remains anonymous, but Sotheby’s said she is a longtime European collector. In a statement released through the house, she said, “When the hammer came down last week and the work was shredded, I was at first shocked, but gradually I began to realize that I would end up with my own piece of art history.”

By Kelly Crow, Wall Street Journal

Richard Prince defends reuse of others’ photographs

In two cases testing copyright law in social media, the artist Richard Prince is asking a federal court in Manhattan to rule that two of his Instagram-based works constitute fair use of photographs taken by others.

Both are from Prince’s 2014 New Portraits series, in which he enlarged and printed Instagram posts with such images. One uses a Donald Graham photograph, Rastafarian Smoking a Joint, and the other Eric McNatt’s photograph of the musician and artist Kim Gordon. Before enlarging the posts, Prince deleted some comments and added one of his own but left the photographs largely unaltered. Graham and McNatt sued, alleging copyright infringement.

By Laura Gilbert, The Art Newspaper

Chicago Artist Tony Fitzpatrick: Printmaking, Paintings and Amazon Video’s ‘Patriot

Chris Stolte and David Eigenberg welcome Chicago’s own Tony Fitzpatrick to talk about printmaking, paintings, music, movies and his role in Amazon Video’s ‘Patriot’.

Via WGN Radio

