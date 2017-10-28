Arty Halloween Ideas

By The CGN Office

Forgot to make Halloween plans, and now you’re facing having an underwhelming holiday? Don’t worry, we’ve all been there, so here are four creative events to make this one of the most memorable, unique Halloweens you’ve had.

A Memory Palace of Fear

An art installation masquerading as a haunted house, A Memory Palace of Fear combines a theatrical, haunting experience with economic, social, and environmental issues in housing. Kid-friendly tours are offered twice at the beginning of each date. Tours last approximately 30 minutes, immersing tour-goers into ghost stories and Halloween horrors, while also examining troubled properties throughout Chicago. A Memory Palace of Fear is produced by Theater Oobleck, with support from the Social Justice News Nexus program at Medill School of Journalism. Get tickets and learn more about this blood-chilling event here.

Día de los Muertos: After Dark

For those observing Día de los Muertos, the National Museum of Mexican Art is hosting Día de los Muertos: After Dark, where UIC’s Rafael Cintrón Latino Cultural Center will be demonstrating how to create traditional and interactive offrenda dedicated to Berta Cáceres. Berta Cáceres was a Honduran environmental and human rights activist, who was murdered for her activism in March 2016. The National Museum of Mexican Art will remain open until 8pm, offering visitors the perfect opportunity to see the Día de los Muertos: Tilica y flaca es la calaca exhibition. For more details regarding this event check out their Facebook page here.

Tricks For Treats! at Jackson Junge Gallery

Art + hounds = no better place to be. This is a bone-ified doggie costume contest. The contest will begin at 3pm with paw-painting for dogs throughout the afternoon. Free to the public.

1389 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Saturday October 28, 1-5pm

https://www.j2gallery.com/events/tricks-for-treats

The Green Line Goblins’ Halloween Jam

Looking for a more family oriented event? The Green Line Goblins’ Halloween Jam will be taking pace off the 51 st and 55th Street Green Line Stations. Festivities will include pumpkin decorating and face painting, dance offs and costume competitions, scary movies and monster hunts, and calavera (sugar skulls) coloring. At 6pm event goers are invited to parade on the Green Line from one site to the other. This event, hosted by Currency Exchange Café, is sure to be a delight for children and parents alike. For more details check out their Facebook page here.