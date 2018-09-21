See You Soon, EXPO CHICAGO

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

The seventh edition of EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, takes place at historic Navy Pier, set on the edge of Lake Michigan in the city's most glorious month of the year. The fair, which welcomes 135 galleries this year, will once again showcase the best of today's contemporary art alongside high-quality programming that will engage members of the art community as well as the general public.

EXPO ART WEEK begins on Monday, ushering in the pinnacle of the high season for art in Chicago and the region. September's cultural tent, inspired and constructed by EXPO CHICAGO, the centerpiece of the week, continues to expand as the connections forged across a host of institutions bring together more and more people looking to embrace the possibilities and access that contemporary art can offer.

Though the common wisdom is to wear comfortable shoes, that doesn't mean that experiencing EXPO is a rush to the finish line. There are literally hundreds of galleries to visit and thousands of works of art to see, not to mention dozens of programs to check out and just as many tempting sandwich options from Eataly (art viewing makes me hungry for fresh made mozzerella!)

There will also be countless moments to stop, and look, and think about art that stops you in your tracks. Take time to see and consider before you snap art into the socialmediasphere... EXPO only comes around once a year. There is much to see but it'll be over before we know it.

So much of EXPO CHICAGO must be experienced in person. But before your Uber arrives and the doors open on Thursday night or Friday morning, you can preview the work that will be exhibited by participating galleries in advance on Artsy. The site has even organized the art into handy categories like Works Under $5K, Large-scale Painting, and Design.

A few CGN previews via Artsy are shown below. We will be featuring much of what we see on site all weekend during the fair via Instagram @ChiGalleryNews.

EXPO CHICAGO FAIR HOURS + BASIC INFORMATION

VERNISSAGE

• Thursday, Sept 27, 5-9pm at Navy Pier

A benefit for the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, presented by the MCA Women's Board.

GENERAL ADMISSION

• Friday, Sept 28, 11a-7p

• Saturday, Sept 29, 11a-7p

• Sunday, Sept 30, 11a-6p

EXPO CHICAGO takes place at Chicago's historic Navy Pier in the Festival Hall: 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago IL 60611

Top image: Beverly Fishman, Untitled (Pain, Asthma, Depression, ADHD, ADHD), 2018, Urethane paint on wood. Miles McEnery Gallery, New York