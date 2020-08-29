Virtual Benefit Dinner w/ Artist Amanda Williams and Chef Erick Williams Supports Racial Equity in the Arts

EXPO CHICAGO shared this exclusive benefit event with us this week. There are only 30 slots available, likely to be snapped up by EXPO VIPs, but the program is notable for the figures it brings together to support a shared cause, especially in a year when the international art fair, usually taking place in September, has been postponed due to COVID-19. EXPO is still committed to sharing and supporting unique and current programming.

EXPO CHICAGO invited its VIPs for a cultural and culinary dinner experience with Chef Erick Williams (Virtue) and artist Amanda Williams (Rhona Hoffman Gallery) to benefit Enrich Chicago – An Arts Led Movement to Help Undo Racism.



Per EXPO CHICAGO, Enrich Chicago works to irrevocably change the racist systems structures of Chicago's arts and culture community so that ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab, and Native American) arts, ALAANA arts organizations and ALAANA people thrive.



At this moment, a rapidly growing number of arts organizations are seeking critical support from Enrich Chicago as they double-down on their commitment to create more equitable institutions. Net proceeds from this event will provide Enrich Chicago with additional resources needed for Anti-Racism Learning workshops, capacity-building training, and leadership development for Rising Arts Leaders of Color.

Amanda Williams, stills from series What Black is This, You Say?, 2020.



Seats to this exclusive event are extremely limited. Registration ends Sunday, July 12.

Recommended attire is Zoom Chic!

Thursday, July 16, 2020

VIP Dinner Experience (Benefitting Enrich Chicago)

$750.00



Dinner | 6:30–8:00pm

Pick Up / Delivery | 3:00–5:30pm



As the first event in the series, Virtual Virtue: What Black is this, You Say?, will feature artist Amanda Williams (Rhona Hoffman Gallery) and chef Erick Williams of Virtue restaurant.



Selected by 2020 James Beard nominee Erick Williams, the four-course dinner menu was inspired by the many hues of black envisioned by the artist Amanda Williams in her series What Black is this You Say?. In each dish, guests will notice vivid black, rich brown, deep blue and opulent purple shades that correspond to the pieces in her most recent series. Meals will be delivered to guests' homes, with an optional wine pairing featuring wines from Black-owned wineries McBride Sisters and Maison Noir Wines. To conclude the meal, event sponsor Hennessy Cognac will provide Hennessy X.O Cognac to pair with a dessert envisioned by Virtue Pastry Chef Becky Pendola.



Through food and art, the event will provide a platform for intimate discussion on Amanda Williams’ most recent projects, engaging the senses as chef Williams leads guests through the menu. Dinner guests will receive one of the 32 artist proofs from the What Black is This, You Say? series produced by EXPO CHICAGO in collaboration with Open-Editions. Each limited-edition artwork will be signed and numbered by the artist.



