Wright and Toomey & Co.'s Inaugural Elevated: Art Via Chicago Auction Breaks Records

Margo Hoff (1910-2008), Dream of Flying, 1956, oil on Masonite. 19⅜ h × 39⅜ w in (49 × 100 cm) Estimate: $7,000-9,000. Result: $30,240

On February 23rd, local Chicago auction houses Wright and Toomey & Co. held their inaugural Elevated: Art Via Chicago auction. This special category featured 20th century art from important Chicago collections with an emphasis on artists and movements that have shaped the Chicago art world over the last 100 years.

"It is such a pleasure to bring works by Chicago artists together in a stand-alone auction," says auction curator Joe Stanfield, Director & Senior Specialist for Fine Art. "Our first-ever Elevated sale was a testament to the stylistic diversity and technical mastery of artists who have helped put Chicago on the map over the last century.

Two new world records were set for Julia Thecla, with Girl at the Garden Fence, 1931, selling for 6 times the estimate at $36,120, and Margo Hoff, with Dream of Flying, 1950, selling for 4 times the estimate $30,240. The whole sale total was $748,002; 92% by lot 161% by value.

Julia Thecla and Margo Hoff are significant figures in the Chicago art scene, each contributing uniquely to its cultural tapestry. Thecla, known for her surreal, dream-like compositions, was a key member of the Chicago Surrealist Group, influencing the city's artistic direction in the early 20th century. Her works, often infused with ethereal, mystical qualities, challenge conventional perceptions and invite viewers into fantastical realms. Margo Hoff, on the other hand, was renowned for her modernist approach, capturing the essence of Chicago's urban life with vibrant colors and dynamic compositions. Her contributions, particularly in the post-WWII era, helped shape the city's modern art movement, making art accessible and reflective of everyday experiences.

Gertrude Abercrombie's Sunset sold for $163,800, far above its estimate of $70,000-$90,000. A second work by Abercrombie sold for $107,000, more than double the high estimate of $50,000. A set of goblets by Ruth Duckworth sold for nearly three times the high estimate. A show of Duckworth's work just closed at the Smart Museum last month. A work by sculptor Richard Hunt fetched $40,320.

Ruth Duckworth, (1919-2009), Untitled (six goblets), ~ 1965, glazed porcelain, largest: 8¼ h × 3¼ dia in (21 × 8 cm), smallest: 7⅛ h × 3¼ dia in (18 × 8 cm). Estimate: $2,000-3,000. Result: $8,820

Gertrude Abercrombie (1909-1977), Sunset, 1954, oil on Masonite, 20 × 25cm. Estimate: $70,000-90,000. Result: $163,800

Richard Hunt, (1935-2023), Car rec, 2019, moronze, 13¾ h × 13¾ w × 10 d in (35 × 35 × 25 cm). Estimate: $10,000-15,000. Result: $40,320

Elevating Chicago artists is crucial for showcasing the city's rich cultural and artistic legacy. Highlighting local talent not only honor the city's history but also promote its diverse and vibrant contemporary art scene. Recognizing Chicago's artists helps to underline the city's unique contributions to the global arts landscape, from the pioneering works of the past to the innovative expressions of today. This recognition fosters a greater appreciation for the city's artistic heritage and encourages new generations to contribute to its evolving cultural narrative, ensuring that Chicago remains at the forefront of artistic innovation and cultural dialogue.