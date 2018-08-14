News from Around the Art World: August 14, 2018

Tadao Ando designs Chicago art space dedicated to architecture and socially engaged work

The architect Tadao Ando has designed an airy new exhibition space in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighbourhood that focuses on architecture and socially engaged art. Known as Wrightwood 659 for its street address, the project was co-founded by the media publisher Fred Eychaner, who is also behind the Alphawood Foundation, a philanthropic organisation committed largely to advocacy, the arts, LGBT equality and civil rights.

By Ruth Lopez, The Art Newspaper

Read More

Behind the scenes at a fundraising powerhouse

The amount of money flowing into Art Institute raises the question: How does the museum do it? A little bit art, a little bit science and some alchemy.

By Lisa Bertagnoli, Crain's Chicago Business

Read More

Naomi Beckwith named new senior curator at MCA

Beckwith, 42, and a public face of MCA Chicago almost from the moment she began there, said she plans to continue the museum’s recent focus on bringing “international work and international perspectives through the MCA.” But she wants to be sure it’s not done, she said, as “a form of exoticizing those others and maybe even their work. … I want to be really thinking about what does it mean to have a true exchange between the local and the global.”

By Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune

Read More

“Makeshift” at Kohler Arts Center Explores The Role of Artist’s Studio

John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) will unveil an exhibition exploring the role of artist’s studio in September. From Picasso’s Paris ateliers to Bacon’s London studio, and Warhol’s legendary New York Factory to Pollack’s East Hampton barn, the artist’s studio has always been an elusive place of myth, mystery, and contradiction. Through site-specific installations that shed light on the creative process, “Makeshift,” will examine the influence and function of the studio in contemporary art practices.

Via Blouin Artinfo

Read More

Another Ancient Sphinx Is Discovered Near the Valley of the Kings, Adding Fuel for Egypt’s Tourism Rebound

A previously unknown statue of a sphinx has been discovered in Egypt, the general director of Luxor Antiquities, Mohamed Abdel Aziz, announced on Sunday. Construction workers upgrading the historic Al-Kabbash Road between the famous Luxor and Karnak temples stumbled upon the find, the English-language Egypt Today reports.

By Naomi Rea, artnet news

Read More