Artist Joyce Owen Has Died

Joyce Owens. Photo by Tony Smith

Via the Chicago Sun-Times

Artist Joyce Owens, 76, showed the ‘positive’ Black experience in her work

Artist Joyce Owens died at her Lincoln Park home Saturday, in the same library where she married her husband 41 years ago.

She was 76.

Born in Philadelphia, Ms. Owens was a nationally and internationally recognized artist. But she also valued her roles as a professor, curator, mother and wife.

