New Exhibitions Start March 25 - 26

Heather McAdams: Are We Having Fun Yet

Opening: Friday, March 25, 7 – 10 pm

Firecat Projects

 

 

 

Susanne Doremus

Opening: Friday, March 25, 4 – 7 pm

Zolla / Lieberman Gallery

 

 

 

Firelei Baez

Exhibition Begins March 26

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)

 

 

 

Mary King: Curious Home and Soap is a Noun

Opening: Saturday, March 26, 6 – 8 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

Juan Fernandez: Line, Shape, Form, Repeat

Opening: Saturday, March 26, 6 – 9 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

Group Show

Opening: Saturday, March 26, 6 – 9 pm

Blue Moon Gallery

 

 

 

 

 

