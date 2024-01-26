Last Minute Holiday Art Gift Guide

While it's not the day before Christmas, our e-commerce dominated retail world seems to be sending out new frantic emails every 10 minutes. A few of them are actually helpful, so we have come up with a slightly last-minute, very local little gift guide for the art lover in your life. Or just go ahead and treat yourself by supporting a local gallery or artist!

Happy holidays!

– CGN

1. A copy of the BRAND NEW 2024 CGN Arts Guide

Subscribe here for $25 a year and we will mail the guide to you as soon as we can. We rely on the post office, so we can't guarantee date delivery, but the art is good all year long!

BuyArt Tee $60

2. Hebru Brantley Art Merchandise

Hebru's art is in demand but his line of clothing, puzzles and even wrapping paper is much more affordable!

Oblivion 2. $400

3. Art from Chicago Truborn

Chicago Truborn's Holiday Showcase features affordable art – most of which is under $500 – as well as other items like pins, sticker packs, candles and other "stocking stuffers" available in store. There may just be something for everyone. The show is up through January 4, but shop now to get your gifts in time for the holidays.

"Changing Seasons 2C5", 5x7, encaustic on wood panel, special holiday price $280

4. Small Encaustic Works from Addington Gallery

Throughout December Addington Gallery is presenting a group of NEW small works at a special price point of $180 - $480 by noted encaustic artist Paula Blackwell. This holiday offering featuring these special prices will only be available through the end of December.

Paula is known for her mysterious encaustic paintings that seem to open up into evocative vistas of atmospheric space occupied by trees, water, and glowing skies. This small group of paintings have been created for the holiday season, and will be available to ship out on a first come first-served basis.

To reserve a piece contact the gallery at danaddington@sbcglobal.net or text 312.664.3406 and let us know them the number and title of the selected piece.

5. SoNA's Holiday Boutique

Just in time for the holidays, a special section in the Gallery Annex is ready with holiday items in a wide range of prices. Coasters by Jill Kolker and Sharon Bladholm, prints by several of the artists (including Sharon’s beautiful watercolors), mini-paintings on cute little easels by Tom Robinson and Loralyn Kumlin, greeting cards by Tita Brady, books by Tita and Sharon, Mark’s book, Making Space, beautiful jewelry in the gallery by artists Melle Finelli and Christy Klug, and more. Additional items from other artists are being added for this special holiday offering.

Double Happiness Jar (!) $68

6. Pagoda Red Offers Gifts Big and Small

Many of Pagoda Red's pieces are carefully sourced from the other side of the world and can make any home feel unique. For gift-giving this year they have a dreamy list of items - large and very small - that can be treasured anywhere and for years to come.