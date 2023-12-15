What We're Reading: 12/12/23

Mancini's Art Bread



‘It’s a major award!’: Mancini’s celebrates 40th anniversary of ‘A Christmas Story’ with bread art

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the holiday movie “A Christmas Story,” Mancini’s Bakery in Pittsburgh created bread art representing one of the most memorable scenes.

The art, which includes the iconic leg lamp and Ralphie’s bunny suit, will be on display at the bakery until the end of the year.

Via WXPI Pittsburgh

Could the arts be good for your health?

The Lancet medical journal has announced the biggest scientific research project ever conducted exploring the links between health and the arts. Compiled at a time when interest in the topic has been intensifying, the series aims to drive further investment in programmes for improving people’s health through the arts.

Via The Art Newspaper

Luna Luna: An art world amusement park is reborn

Hollywood loves a sequel … and inside a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles is a second act that took nearly 40 years to complete. Some of the main characters in this story include Keith Haring, Salvador Dalí, Arik Brauer, Sonia Delaunay, Kenny Scharf and David Hockney – each creating parts of a kaleidoscope that many in the art world didn't even know existed.

It all began in the 1970s with a man named André Heller, who convinced some of the most notable artists of the late 20th century to design an avant-garde amusement park in Hamburg, Germany. Luna Luna opened its doors in 1987 – a canvas to not only look at, but to play on.

Via CBS News

See the Celebrities in Miami During Art Basel

For everyone from old school movie stars to chart-topping musicians, the parties and events surrounding Art Basel Miami were as much if not more of an attraction than the myriad art fairs that spanned from the beach to the mainland.

Art fair regular Leonardo DiCaprio held court at Art of Nature at Superblue Miami and helped raise more than $9 million for his global environmental nonprofit Re:wild. Meanwhile, Janelle Monae jammed with the Titian of Funk, George Clinton. Robert De Niro spoke about art and the forthcoming documentary about his painter father, The Past Goes Fast, and DJ Khalid rocked the supper club Delilah’s Miami debut.

Via Artnews