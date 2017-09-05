An Interview with a Dealer: Catherine Edelman

Each week, CGN interviews a local art dealer to discuss the ins and outs of running a gallery in the city of Chicago. This week we caught up with Catherine Edelman of Catherine Edelman Gallery.

Gallery: Catherine Edelman Gallery

Name: Catherine Edelman

Age: 55

Previous occupation: only this

Hometown: New York City

Chicago Gallery News: Please describe your gallery’s program in one sentence.

Catherine Edelman: We show living photographers and photo-based mixed media works.

CGN: How did you become an art dealer?

CE: By accident! I wanted to become a museum curator but after completing my MFA in photography, I decided I’d open a gallery for five years to gain business experience. After five years, I thought I’d have enough knowledge to then go into the curatorial side of the art world. One of my mentors told me to stay put. And I listened. On December 1 we will celebrate 30 years.

CGN: Your gallery focuses exclusively on photography. What attracted you to that medium?

CE: I originally studied metalsmithing but got frustrated that the medium demanded form and function over creativity. When I was in college at Philadelphia College of Art, a friend suggested I try photography. I repeated my sophomore year in college and became a photo major. Photography has the unique ability to record or alter reality, without sacrificing creativity. It was the perfect outlet for my interests.

CGN: What's the first thing you do each morning when you get to the gallery?

CE: Make an espresso.

CGN: Thumbs up or down on art fairs?

CE: Thumbs way up!!

CGN: Artists you admire but don't represent?

CE: Christian Boltanski, William Kentridge, Shirin Neshat, August Sander.

CGN: What’s the best sale you ever had?

CE: I recently sold the entire estate of one of my artists to a major museum that will mount an exhibition and produce a definitive catalog on her work.

CGN: What major successes have you had this year? What about challenges?

CE: It’s been a tough year. My father passed away and my mother almost joined him. I’ve been more focused on my family than the business, but I have a great team at CEG who’ve allowed me to take the time needed to take care of things.

CGN: What is your biggest fear?

CE: That the young generation, who is not actively supporting the arts, fails to understand how crucial they are to the future of all art forms.

CGN: Who inspires you?

CE: For me it’s more of a what, not a who.

CGN: What is your favorite interest outside of the art world?

CE: Traveling and see new places.

CGN: What is your favorite work of public art in Chicago?

CE: Magdalena Abakanowicz’s piece (Agora) in Grant Park.

CGN: What’s coming up this fall at your gallery?

CE: Two young artists. In September/October we open with Liat Elbling (b. Ramat-Gan, Israel, 1980) followed by Bettina von Zwehl (b. Munich, 1971) in November/December. We also participate in Expo Chicago.

CGN: Where do you love to go to see art?

CE:

Galleries wherever I travel Museums wherever I travel New York City The internet Photo festivals

Catherine Edelman is the owner of Catherine Edelman Gallery located in River North in Chicago. For more information about her gallery visit: Catherine Edelman Gallery.