Weekend Spotlight: Evanston

Artist Jennifer Presant, Credit: Yancey Hughes

This weekend there is a lot happening in Evanston just north of Chicago. Openings and tours are taking place in multiple venues and many are centered around the 9th annual Evanston Made, a self-guided tour of over 40 studios in Evanston. The event is a fantastic opportunity to meet artists in their studio, learn about their practice and build or start a collection around these local working artists.

The event spans Evanston, and a helpful Google map marking each studio and artist is provided so you can plan your tour at evanstonmade.org

Key events taking place as part of Evanston Made are:

OCTOBER 6:

Studio Tour Preview & Pop-up: 1100 Florence 3–8pm

OCTOBER 7:

Open Studio Tour: Self-guided tour across Evanston, 12-5pm

First Saturday Evanston Art Events, 9am-8pm

OCTOBER 8:

Maker's Market at 1800 Maple Ave. Garage, 12-5pm

More events are highlighted below.

– CGN

Annie Briard, Mary Farmilant, Kellie Klein, Renee Robbins, Nina Weiss

Opening: Sunday, Oct 8, 1 – 4 pm

On view Oct 7 – Nov 5

Evanston Art Center

This group show of work by women artists offers photography, digital art, painting and more.

My Downward Gaze

Opening: Saturday, Oct 7, 5 – 8 pm

On view Oct 7 – 29

Perspective Photo Gallery

Perspective Gallery is proud to present a new show ,"My Downward Gaze", that incorporates two of Bob Tanner's related projects: "At Ocean's Edge" and "At Winter's Edge". Peering from above, the artist captures ephemeral patterns in the ebb and flow of wind, tides, and water, and more improbably, in the residue left by the coming and going of traffic in a parking garage. In viewing images that reproduce and enhance these patterns, we are led to a place of meditation where we can contemplate impermance and transition in our own experience of the world.

Art Encounter Evanston Mural Arts Program mural in Downtown Evanston by Jeff Zimmermann

Downtown Evanston Mural Tour

Saturday, Oct 7, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Art Encounter

Want to learn more about the artists and stories behind Art Encounter’s Evanston murals? Art Encounter Executive Director and mural program co-founder Lea Pinsky will take you on a mile-long guided tour of our Evanston Mural Arts Program murals, where you will look closely at several of the large-scale artworks that have transformed the center of Evanston, including pieces by Shawn Bullen, Ruben Aguirre, Jeff Zimmermann, Anthony Lewellen, Molly Z., Cheri Lee Charlton, Max Sansing, Dalek, and more.

Register here

John Wangendo and Yancey Hughes

Oct 7 – Nov 5

Evanston Art Center

These two exhibitions present the works of John Wangendo and Yancey Hughes as an intimate portrait of African youth and culture. Drawing inspiration from their cultural origins and surrounding environment, their distinctive mediums and perspectives offer a dynamic view of contemporary youth in Africa. This exhibition was curated by Fran Joy

Rosalie Favell: Facing the Camera

On view through Dec 3

Block Museum of Art

The Block presents the first Chicago presentation of Rosalie Favell: Facing the Camera. Rosalie Favell (b. 1958) is a photo-based artist who draws inspiration from her Métis heritage and family to create complex self-portraits and portraits. For her series Facing the Camera (2008–18), Favell photographed Indigenous members of arts communities in North America and Australia, producing 500 photographs. This work is a rewriting of history and a living art history—a critical intervention in expanding the visibility of contemporary Indigenous artists and arts professionals.

Facing the Camera strives to present the diversity of arts communities and to push beyond stereotypical and one-dimensional representations of Indigenous peoples. The black and white photographs reference the problematic relationship between Indigenous cultures and the camera, which has historically been used as a tool of domination.

Also on view at the Block: For One and All: Prints from The Block’s Collection