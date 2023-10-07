What We're Reading: 10/2/23

In Milwaukee, a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house is for sale after 68 years in the same family. ANDREW MILLER





A Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Milwaukee Lists for the First Time in Almost 70 Years

When Barbara and Robert Elsner bought a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in 1955, they wrote the famed architect to ask if he had designed any landscaping for the house. Wright responded that he hadn’t, but told them that their 1917 home was “a good house of a good period for a good client.”

Since then, the Elsner family has carefully preserved the Milwaukee house, returning the interiors to their original paint colors and buying back the home’s custom-made furniture.

Now, however, the family is ready to hand the house over to a new steward, according to the Elsners’ daughter Margaret Howland, who lives in the home. They are putting the property on the market for the first time in 68 years, asking $1.5 million.

Via WSJ

Bronzeville’s The Forum Uncovers Century-Old, Hand-Painted Scenic Theater Backdrops

A trove of historical theater backdrops have been discovered in the attic of The Forum, the long-vacant Bronzeville treasure that’s being restored to its glory.

Forum owner Bernard Loyd said the backdrops were found by contractor Michael Beaver, who was working at the site several weeks ago as part of an extensive renovation effort of the venue at 318-24 E. 43rd St.

Via Block Club

The Great Wall of China Has Suffered ‘Irreversible’ Damage After Two Workers Excavated a Shortcut Through the Cultural Relic

Two suspects accused of digging a hole to create a shortcut over the Great Wall of China have been arrested for causing damage to the world famous heritage site.

Last month, police received an alert reporting that the hole had been dug in the Great Wall in Yang Qianhe Township, about 215 miles west of Beijing, the Youyuxian County Public Security Bureau said in a statement. Investigators called the historic site “severely damaged.”

Via Artnet

Through His Work, Chicago Artist Shines Light on Invisible Disabilities

Arts Midwest, which presents an annual award to Midwestern artists with disabilities, recently announced its 2023 awardees.

Visual artist Matt Bodett is the only Chicago recipient. He said his work gives him a voice.

“That power given back to me, I think, was that moment of transition for me,” Bodett said.

That power Bodett is referring to comes as a result of hard work, after being diagnosed with what’s described as an invisible disability.

Via WTTW