Previews

New Exhibitions Open January 4 - 7

Sessah DelaRue: THE SPACE BETWEEN WAS AND IS

Opening: Friday, January 5, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

 

 

 

America's Octoberfest. Zinzinnati. U.S.A.

Opening: Friday, January 5, 5 – 8 pm

Western Exhibitions

 

 

 

Apex: Curated by Meaghan Roddy 

Opening: Friday, January 5, 5 – 8 pm

Volume Gallery

 

 

 

CSI Gallery Open House: Artists in the House!

Exhibition begins January 6

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

PERSPECTIVES...The Human Figure in Art

Exhibition begins January 6

Carl Hammer Gallery

 

 

 

Connection/Disconnection

Opening: Saturday, January 6, 5 – 8 pm

Perspective Photo Gallery

 

 

 

9th Annual Botanical Art Exhibition: Enriching Life

Opening: Sunday, January 7, 1 – 3 pm

Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods

 

 

 

