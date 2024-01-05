New Exhibitions Open January 4 - 7
Sessah DelaRue: THE SPACE BETWEEN WAS AND IS
Opening: Friday, January 5, 5 – 8 pm
ARC Gallery
America's Octoberfest. Zinzinnati. U.S.A.
Opening: Friday, January 5, 5 – 8 pm
Western Exhibitions
Apex: Curated by Meaghan Roddy
Opening: Friday, January 5, 5 – 8 pm
Volume Gallery
CSI Gallery Open House: Artists in the House!
Exhibition begins January 6
Epiphany Center for the Arts
PERSPECTIVES...The Human Figure in Art
Exhibition begins January 6
Carl Hammer Gallery
Opening: Saturday, January 6, 5 – 8 pm
Perspective Photo Gallery
9th Annual Botanical Art Exhibition: Enriching Life
Opening: Sunday, January 7, 1 – 3 pm
Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods