New Exhibitions March 29 & 30
Muscle Memory: Paul Gerard Somers
Exhibition begins March 29
SoNa Chicago Art Gallery
Lucia Calderon Arrieta: Gloop N Droop Rinconsito
Opening: Friday, March 29, 6 – 8 pm
International Museum of Surgical Science (IMSS)
Liz Martino | BLAMM-O: moments of seeing more
Opening: Friday, March 29, 7 – 10 pm
Firecat Projects
Opening: Friday, March 29, 6 – 9 pm
Epiphany Center for the Arts
Jennifer Angus: Flying Jewels & Other Lofty Insects
Exhibition begins March 29
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
Perceptions of Flow “Movement”
Exhibition begins March 30
Evanston Art Center