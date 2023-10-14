New Exhibitions Open Oct 13 - 15

Stitched Time

Opening: Friday, October 13, 5 – 9 pm

Oliva Gallery

This exhibition highlights the idea of extreme kinship between artists separated by time and space. The showing artist found cultural phenomena from different corners of the world that feel to them like home. They re-use, morph, reinvent concepts and ideas, created, heard, tasted, and sung somewhere else or during some other time.

Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art

Exhibition begins October 13

Wrightwood 659

Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art addresses the complex relationship between the technologies we use and the identities we inhabit. The exhibition presents the work of seventeen contemporary artists who ask some of the most urgent questions we face today: How is technology changing the way we see ourselves, and each other? In what ways does it contribute to—or allow us to resist—prejudice and systemic forms of oppression? What role should it have in our lives and in our communities?

Time Memory Mythos

Opening: Saturday, October 14, 4 – 7 pm

Woman Made Gallery

Juror Monica Brown said, “Memory is an abstraction. It holds our entire history, but how much of that is our “real” story? What stories do we tell ourselves about this story? Which stories do we own and which ones own us? And how do we break free of those that don’t serve our greatest good? In what ways do time and memory inform the larger mythos that shapes life philosophies and religious beliefs?”

A Cornucopia of Prints

Opening: Saturday, October 14, 3 – 5 pm

Bert Green Fine Art

A collection of works both new and recently exhibited at the gallery by a variety of our artists, including works on paper published by the gallery in recent years. The newest works are by William Powhida, Sandra Yagi, Eleftheria Lialios, Laurie Hassold and Doug Fogelson.