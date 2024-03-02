New Exhibitions Open January 12 - 14
Leonardo's Wall: Work by George Zaremba
Opening: Friday, January 12, 6 – 10 pm
Agitator Artist Collective
Michael Rakowitz: Listening back to Fragments
January 12
Rhona Hoffman Gallery
The cyborgs undone, the ghosts came to light, the ancestors control the future
Opening: Friday, January 12, 5 – 8 pm
Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
Opening: Saturday, January 13, 5 – 8 pm
ENGAGE Projects
Immense Journeys: Art, Nature, Science and Beyond
Opening: Saturday, January 13, 12 – 4 pm
Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)
Opening: Sunday, January 14, 2 – 5 pm
Goldfinch
Kathy Halper | JOMO: The Joy of Missing Out
Opening: Sunday, January 14, 1 – 4 pm
Evanston Art Center