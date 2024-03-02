Previews

New Exhibitions Open January 12 - 14

Leonardo's Wall: Work by George Zaremba

Opening: Friday, January 12, 6 – 10 pm

Agitator Artist Collective

 

 

 

 

Michael Rakowitz: Listening back to Fragments

January 12

Rhona Hoffman Gallery

 

 

 

 

The cyborgs undone, the ghosts came to light, the ancestors control the future

Opening: Friday, January 12, 5 – 8 pm

Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)

 

 

 

 

Crafting Pragmatics

Opening: Saturday, January 13, 5 – 8 pm

ENGAGE Projects

 

 

 

 

Immense Journeys: Art, Nature, Science and Beyond

Opening: Saturday, January 13, 12 – 4 pm

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)

 

 

 

 

G.E. Liu: Good Hearts

Opening: Sunday, January 14, 2 – 5 pm

Goldfinch

 

 

 

 

Kathy Halper | JOMO: The Joy of Missing Out

Opening: Sunday, January 14, 1 – 4 pm

Evanston Art Center

 

 

