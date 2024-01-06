New Exhibitions Open January 6 & 7
Opening: Saturday, January 6, 5 – 8 pm
Perspective Photo Gallery
CSI Gallery Open House: Artists in the House!
Exhibition begins January 6
Epiphany Center for the Arts
PERSPECTIVES...The Human Figure in Art
Exhibition begins January 6
Carl Hammer Gallery
9th Annual Botanical Art Exhibition: Enriching Life
Opening: Sunday, January 7, 1 – 3 pm
Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods
More Drawings about Buildings and Food
Opening: Sunday, January 7, 12 – 4 pm
(northern) Western Exhibitions