Open House Chicago Celebrates Architecture Oct 14 and 15

Offices of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture. Inland Steel Building, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, 1958. During OHC 2023 visitors will be escorted through the lobby to the elevators and sent directly to the 4th floor where they can explore the space. Employees will be on hand to answer any questions. Pop-up-style presentations will be given throughout the weekend featuring many of the firm's innovative projects. More info.

By CGN Staff

Chicago hardly needs to add to its architectural bonafides, but the Chicago Architecture Center's free annual public festival, Open House Chicago, is an opportunity to focus attention on what has given Chicago its global reputation as a progressive and dynamic city. For one free weekend, a rich range of the city's architectural treasures are open to the public in celebration of the city's very special, and beautiful, history and architecture - showcasing its past and future.

One of the largest events of its kind, 2023’s OHC in-person visits occur October 14 and 15 and highlight more than 20 neighborhoods. Visitors will encounter themes of neighborhood investment, community engagement, historic preservation and more. talks and programs, and behind-the-scenes access to 150 architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites. For free visitors gain access to some of the city’s most historically, culturally and architecturally important sites in 170+ locations across 20+ Chicago neighborhoods. Normally many of these sites are closed to the public during the year.

Additionally, for the first time, the CAC will host two Friday events, including one exclusively for CAC members. On Friday, October 13, a kickoff party takes place at the CAC, where visitors can experience the Center’s exhibits for free and purchase official OHC merchandise. CAC members will also be invited to an opening night party on the 33rd floor of the Willis Tower. The event will feature light bites and a performance of an original piece of music inspired by the Willis Tower and commissioned by CAC (so become a member now!)

2022 site Avondale Bowl

The rest of the weekend will feature self-guided tours across the city’s diverse neighborhoods, allowing OHC participants to experience Chicago’s deep architectural history firsthand. This year’s program will enable visitors to tour the childhood home of Walt Disney in Hermosa and the National Cambodian Heritage Museum in Ravenswood. Also new to OHC this year is Uptown’s historic Riviera Theater, an ornate concert venue originally built in 1917 as a movie theater.

“Open House Chicago makes architecture and design accessible and is a free program for all,” said Eleanor Gorski, CEO & President, Chicago Architecture Center. “The event is a true community venture, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with chambers of commerce, neighborhood organizations, arts and culture organizations and historical societies across the city to bring the festival to life.”

In addition to the tours, Open House Chicago sites will also host programming and activations during the weekend. This year, CAC has enhanced the festival experience by launching a new app that provides information on programming and allows attendees to create their own itineraries of OHC sites.

Open House Chicago runs Oct 13–15, 2023

Details at openhousechicago.org

Edgewater Beach Apartments. Photo Allix Rogers.

